Man tased overnight Friday



Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest.

Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday.

They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside.

Officers found the man in the backyard.

They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.

Police used de-escalation techniques and yelled commands to the suspect.

They said he lied down and put his hands behind his back.

LPD said the man started to scuffle with officers after he had one handcuff on and kicked them.

That's when police tased him.

He was then taken into custody and sent to the hospital.

Police haven't release his name yet and no citations have been given at this time.