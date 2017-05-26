UPDATE: Police arrest three in connection with Pinnacle Bank robbery

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Pinnacle Bank robbery near 70th and A that happened back in May. They say 20-year-old Kiana Stabler, her sister, 22-year-old Kaylene Stabler, and 22-year old Julian Huffman were cited for robbery.

All three were located at Julian's apartment near 48th and Vine street yesterday.

Lincoln Police are the hunt for two suspects who robbed the Pinnacle Bank near 70th and A.

It happened before noon Friday.

Police said the two people entered the bank and demanded money.

LPD said one was armed with pepper spray and the other had a handgun.

The suspects got away with some money and took off in a silver vehicle.

Police had the bank blocked off from each entrance.

Officers said the weapons were not used.

The FBI was also on the scene.

The same bank was robbed on March 16th as well.

Police said the two may be connected.



Here are the suspects' description:

One was described 5'4"-5'6", thin build, dressed dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and armed with pepper spray.

The second person was described 5'7-5'9", thin build, dressed red hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and armed with a handgun.

Call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 if you have any tips.

