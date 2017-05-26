A buzz comes to the Cornhusker Marriott

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

The roof of the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott hotel boasts more than just a good view. As of Monday, it got some brand new bee hives.

"As you can see, we've got four hives here," said Warren Nelson with Valhalla Bee Farm, pointing out the white boxes. "Bees are coming and going, just really kind of looking around, getting used to their new home."

The hotel reached out to local beekeepers last year with the idea. They want to do their part to protect valuable honey bees, as well as use the fresh, local honey in their hotel kitchens.

"To promote bee awareness in the city as well as maybe use the honey in our pastry kitchen," said Susan Madsen with the Cornhusker. "Our chef even wants to make a craft beer with honey."

Valhalla Bee Farm, in connection with the Beekeeper Association in Lincoln, stepped in to provide both the bees, and the oversight.

"This is fantastic," Nelson said. "I've read about it over the years. There are several hotels in the United States, and some over in Europe that have started doing this. I'm just glad that somebody in Lincoln decided this is a good idea."

Bees can fly up to five miles in search of pollen, but at this location they won't have to go nearly that far. Sunken Gardens is just two miles away, and individual neighborhood gardens are even closer.

"As you look out to the south you can see there's a very close residential area, and the bees will be visiting that frequently," Nelson said.

Right now, there are around 20,000 bees to a hive. In July, that number will rocket up to 60,000. The hive's still building up this year, but in future years, each hive can produce anywhere from 50-150 lbs of honey.