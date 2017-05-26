Elkhorn South star to walk on at Nebraska

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Coach Tim Miles announced Friday that Justin Costello will join the program as a walk-on for the 2017-18 season. Costello, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, was a four-year starter for Elkhorn South and Coach Nolan Reilly, helping the Storm to three Class B state tournament appearances during his high school career.

“We are thrilled to add Justin to our program,” Nebraska Coach Tim Miles said. “He is an outstanding young man, and he has talent that can help the Huskers on the floor. We have watched him closely for two years and love his skill level, his work ethic and the way he handles himself. The fact he went to three state tournaments shows he understands winning.”

As a senior, Costello led Elkhorn South to the 2017 Nebraska Class B State Tournament, averaging 18.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to earn first-team Class B honors from both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Costello shot 43 percent from the field, including 67 3-pointers, and 78 percent from the line for the Storm. He had a pair of 30-point games this winter in helping Elkhorn South finish with an 18-7 record, including a 39-point outburst against Lincoln Southwest. In that game, Costello went 9-of-11 from 3-point range, one of seven games where he had at least four 3-pointers in a game in 2016-17.

A three-time all-state pick, he earned second-team All-Class B honors from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star as a junior, averaging 18.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and was an honorable-mention pick as a sophomore, as Elkhorn South went 21-5 and won its first Class B state title.