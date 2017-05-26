Creighton University plans to cut about 60 jobs

Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest. Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday. They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside. Officers found the man in the backyard. They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon.More >>
Officials say a deadly uprising at a Nebraska prison began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from their cells.More >>
A Nebraska telecommunications regulator has resigned following criticism that he worked part-time for a telecommunications consulting firm.More >>
Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a theft that took place at Gateway Mall Monday. They said about 130 Rayban and Oakley sunglasses were stolen from Sears Optical. Officers said the glasses are estimated to worth more than $19,000.More >>
Lincoln Police are responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank on 70th street just south of A St.More >>
A local software engineering firm, Don't Panic Labs, which also gets its name from the Hitchhiker's Guide, chose to celebrate Towel Day in a charitable way this year.More >>
Most of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska are located near the state's biggest cities of Lincoln and Omaha.More >>
Warm with a mostly sunny sky today...More >>
