3 suspects arrested in northeast Omaha slaying

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.

Authorities say Brandon White was found by officers around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and died later at an Omaha hospital.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been booked into Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Police say 18-year-old Allana Smith surrendered Friday. Court records say she's charged with first-degree murder, robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The records don't list an attorney for her.