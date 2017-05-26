Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

PRAGUE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office identified him as 59-year-old Glenn Linholm, who lived in Valparaiso.        

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 79 near Prague. The Sheriff's Office says Linholm and another motorcyclist were southbound when Linholm's bike struck the passenger side of the northbound van as the van was turning west.

The other motorcyclist managed to miss the van.        

The Sheriff's Office says Linholm was pronounced dead at a hospital. The van driver wasn't injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.