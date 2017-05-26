Nighttime ramp closures at Lincoln I-80 exits

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

May 26, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, temporary nighttime ramp closures are scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 20 at three Lincoln I-80 interchanges –Exit 397/US-77, Exit 399/West Cornhusker Hwy and Exit 401/I-80, according to the NebraskaDepartment of Roads.

Ramp will be closed Mondays through Thursdays, 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., and Sundays, 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. These closures are necessary to seal the concrete joints at the ramps and a detour will be in place to maintain traffic. The work is anticipated to be completed by late June.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Dewaine Knutson of Lincoln. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through construction zones.