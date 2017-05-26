US Senator Ben Sasse to throw out first pitch at Saltdogs game

Posted by: Sports

LINCOLN – United States Senator Ben Sasse will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Lincoln Saltdogs game as part of the team’s celebration of Nebraska’s sesquicentennial.

The Saltdogs’ Opening Weekend is recognized as an official NE 150 event. In addition to Sen. Sasse’s appearance, there will be NE 150 videos played and Nebraska history trivia questions asked throughout the night.

Sasse will deliver the ceremonial first pitch at 6:30 PM, 15 minutes ahead of game-start time. He is a junior senator representing Nebraska. The Fremont native was elected to his seat in November 2014. He currently serves in the Senate Armed Services Committee, Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Joint Economic Committee and the Committee on the Judiciary.

In addition to tossing the first pitch, Sasse will join broadcaster Michael Shively in the radio booth for the 3rd inning. You can hear the broadcast on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com. Sasse will also take part in select on field activities.