33rd St. project to begin June 19th

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The start of the 33rd Street rehabilitation project between Holdrege Street and Madison Avenue has been delayed until Monday, June 19. The project had been scheduled to start Tuesday, May 30. The postponement will minimize traffic conflicts between the 33rd Street project and other area construction projects.

The project will continue to have four phases:

Beginning June 19, storm drainage repairs will begin at the intersection of 33rd and Holdrege streets. The intersection will remain open with turning movement restrictions.

In early July, 33rd Street will be closed to through traffic between Holdrege Street and Huntington Avenue for continued storm drainage work as well as pavement repairs.

Following completion of the work from Holdrege Street to Huntington Avenue, repairs will be made between Huntington and Madison avenues, and that section of the street also will be closed to through traffic.

33rd Street from Holdrege Street to Madison Avenue will remain closed until asphalt is installed on the entire section. 33rd Street is expected to be open October 1.

Access to area residences and businesses will be maintained during the closure. The Public Works and Utilities Department asks the public to driver carefully when travelling near or through construction zones to keep themselves and the construction workers safe. The Department appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 33rd)