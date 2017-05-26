33rd St. project to begin June 19th

Lincoln Police tased a 19-year-old man after they said he began to fight with officers during arrest. Police were called to a disturbance in south Lincoln before 4 a.m. Friday. They said the caller reported the suspect was high on an unknown drug, banging on the home and trying to get inside. Officers found the man in the backyard. They said he seem to be angry and paced back and forth.More >>
Three people have been accused of killing a 21-year-old man in northeast Omaha.
Weather permitting, temporary nighttime ramp closures are scheduled beginning Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 20 at three Lincoln I-80 interchanges.
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a van in eastern Nebraska.
Lincoln Police are responding to reports of a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank on 70th street just south of A St.
Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing in a downtown Omaha lagoon.
Financial documents show Cabela's had been trying to sell itself months before an investor declared its big stake and publicly pushed for the sale.
Officials say a deadly uprising at a Nebraska prison began because inmates were angry that prison staffers had confiscated 150 pounds of homemade alcohol from their cells.
Lincoln Police say around 3 p.m. Wednesday they got reports of a person pointing a firearm at the DaVinci's near 11th and G. They say it turned out to be a pellet gun.
A Nebraska telecommunications regulator has resigned following criticism that he worked part-time for a telecommunications consulting firm.
