Husker receiver Stanley Morgan arrested on drug charges

Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on drug charges. According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th. Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis, according to Port Orange, Florida Police. Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested. Reed was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

"Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident in Florida involving Stanley Morgan Junior. We will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter," according to the University of Nebraska Statement.

UPDATE: Morgan was initially arrested with a felony it was later dropped to a misdemeanor.