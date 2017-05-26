Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.

Police say 31-year-old Hector Castaneda-Vasquez died in the lagoon, named ConAgra Lake, in Heartland of America Park.

Sonar operated from a rescue boat found Castaneda-Vasquez's body Thursday morning. Long poles were used to bring the body to the surface. A 911 caller reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday that a man was crying for help from the lagoon. A subsequent search was called off after about three hours and resumed Thursday.

The lagoon is up to 19 feet deep in some places.

Officials reminded the public that swimming in the lagoon, which features a large fountain, is not allowed.