Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

Police identify body pulled from Omaha lagoon

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police have identified the body of a man pulled from a downtown Omaha lagoon.

Police say 31-year-old Hector Castaneda-Vasquez died in the lagoon, named ConAgra Lake, in Heartland of America Park.

Sonar operated from a rescue boat found Castaneda-Vasquez's body Thursday morning. Long poles were used to bring the body to the surface. A 911 caller reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday that a man was crying for help from the lagoon. A subsequent search was called off after about three hours and resumed Thursday.

The lagoon is up to 19 feet deep in some places.

Officials reminded the public that swimming in the lagoon, which features a large fountain, is not allowed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.