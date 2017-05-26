Dog heading to the state penitentiary

One local dog is heading to the Nebraska State Penitentiary this weekend. Sam is an eight year old Blue Tick Coonhound/Great Dane mix. He is trained to help veterans who need emotional support.

On Sunday he will be moving to the Nebraska State Penitentiary to help inmates in the veterans housing unit. Sam will be there for up to a year.

This is part of a local organization called All Hounds on Deck. Sam is the first dog to be put into this type of program.

"It brings in part of the outside world to them. It, I think, does a lot for them to boost their moral and it gives them a purpose too; to work with him and make sure he is taken care of and everything. Everybody needs a dog," Clifford Ostgaard said.

The rescue says they are not worried about Sam being in the penitentiary and say he is the perfect fit for the project.

"He's just very easy going and so that would be a good temperament for him to be in an institutional area. Loud noises aren't going to bother him and he is going to go up to people and not shy away," said Kandi Bremer.

The organization also gives hounds to veterans in the community, so far they have placed two and the veterans say it's going great.

"He said for the first time in the last ten years hes thought about going on a vacation with his dog. So it has been a really good positive thing for him," Bremer said.

All the dogs are donated at no cost to the individual or the institution and the rescue even pays for the food, medical and licensing as long as the dog stays in Lincoln or Omaha.

