NEB T&F: Huskers Add Three National Qualifiers

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

AUSTIN, Texas - The Nebraska track and field team added three more national qualifiers on Friday on the second day of the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Mike A. Myers Stadium, bringing their total number of qualifiers to nine with one day remaining at the regional.

In the high jump, freshman Petra Luteran clinched her spot at the NCAA Championships after clearing a height of 5-9 3/4 (1.77m) in a jump-off to grab one of the final two qualifying spots. Sophomore Jasmine Barge moved on in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.52, finishing 11th overall and securing a spot at nationals. On the men's side, senior Drew Wiseman automatically punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships in the 400-meter hurdles after finishing third in his heat with a personal-best time of 50.01, which ranks fifth in NU history.

Friday's qualifiers joined Tierra Williams (long jump), Isaiah Griffith (long jump), Brittni Wolczyk (javelin), Sydney Otto (javelin) and Seth Derr (javelin), who all qualified on Thursday, as well as Cody Walton, who qualified for nationals in the decathlon with his school-record 7,937 points at the Spec Towns Invitational in April.

A number of Huskers competed in preliminary races on Friday, attempting to qualify for finals to be run on Saturday. Antoine Lloyd won his 110-meter hurdles heat with a season-best time of 13.71 to earn a spot in the finals tomorrow. In the same event, Luke Siedhoff finished 23rd overall with a time of 14.10 to snatch the final spot in tomorrow's finals.

Saturday's field events begin at 1 p.m., with running events starting at 6 p.m. The Huskers have 13 field event athletes, three relay teams and two hurdlers (Lloyd and Siedhoff) attempting to qualify for the NCAA Championships on Saturday.