Overturned fuel tanker closes Saltillo Road

Saltillo Road is shut down near Highway 77 due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.

Officials say it happened at 12:40 p.m. when the tanker swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

The immediate area is being evacuated, and officials are diverting traffic from the area.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle, scanner reports indicate his/her injuries are non-life threatening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lancaster Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol are among the agencies responding to the accident.

This is a developing story.