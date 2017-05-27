Group spends day in rain planting flags on graves of fallen soldiers

With Memorial Day just around the corner, a group of people spent their morning in the rain planting flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Calvary Cemetery near 40th and O Street.

"Memorial Day has turned into a party weekend," said Richard Zierke.

"Not for us. Not for these people here."

About 50 people helped plant more than 700 flags on the graves.

Many in attendance were veterans themselves.

"A lot of us came back and we're just taking care of the ones who are buried here in our catholic cemetery that didn't make it back," Zierke said.

Known by some as Decoration Day, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers is a tradition that dates back to the Civil War.

Now in their fourth year at Calvary Cemetery, organizers say some traditions are worth taking the time to remember.

"You know, when you're belt–high to your dad, it's your dad's job to teach you what the holidays mean," Zierke said.

"And if you teach your kids what Memorial Day is, what Veterans Day is, the kids... they'll get it."

Zierke says a mass is planned at the cemetery on Monday morning.

He says he expects 2,000-3,000 people to attend.