Branched Oak remains full for Memorial Day weekend

Branched Oak officials say hundreds of people are at the lake this weekend.

From campers to boaters and many more, those at Branched Oak took advantage of Memorial day weekend this Sunday.

AAA estimates that nearly 39.3 million will travel this holiday weekend, and that includes trips to lakes and nearby destinations.

Terri Huston a camper at the lake said, "It's just really nice to see the water and the green trees out here. And actually this weekend, the campers have all been really friendly and real nice, so we've enjoyed it."

But even with all the fun, safety officials urge caution. They say Memorial Day is one of the busiest and deadliest weekends for travel. with an estimated 400 deaths 400 fatalities a year from car accidents.

The holiday can also be dangerous for young swimmers, with the latest data showing 137 drowning deaths of children under the age of 15, this weekend alone.

There are other hazards too--like fires. Some campers are taking precaution of their own.

Erika Hall, a camper, said, "I think fire safety, we try and make sure our fire's out at night. I know some people don't do that, but it's definitely something to be aware of when you're sleeping 20 ft from a fire."

Safety officials urge campers to fully douse camp fires after use, and for young children to wear life jackets when in the water.

While you need to be careful, this weekend is all about fun in the sun.

"This is our first time out this year, but we'll be out a couple more weeks and probably several weeks throughout the summer, it's fun out her," said Sally Wright.

"During the night you can see all the stars, it's so beautiful," said Malena Almaesi, a first time camper.

Branched Oak officials say all the camping ground are full and they anticipate an even bigger crowd at the lake Monday.