Sixteen Regional sites for NCAA Baseball Tournament

Courtesy: NCAA
INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 71st annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:
The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 29. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series, and will not reseed the field after play begins.
