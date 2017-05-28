Sixteen Regional sites for NCAA Baseball Tournament - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sixteen Regional sites for NCAA Baseball Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 71st annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-17)
  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (47-12)
  • Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (39-19)
  • Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (49-4)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (42-17)
  • Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (42-16)
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida (42-16)
  • Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Miss. (48-14)
  • Houston, Texas – Houston (40-19)
  • Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (39-20)
  • Long Beach, California – Long Beach St. (37-17-1)
  • Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (47-10)
  • Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (43-15)
  • Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14)
  • Tallahassee, Florida – Florida St. (39-20)
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (39-18)

The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 29. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series, and will not reseed the field after play begins.

