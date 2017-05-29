UNL Board to vote on raised tuition this week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL Board to vote on raised tuition this week

Posted:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness



The University of Nebraska board will decide whether to raise student tuition to close the budget gap.

They are expected to meet and vote on Thursday.

University administrators have been struggling with an expected $50 million budget gap.

The university had sought $583 million a year in state support for each of the next two school years.

The Legislature and governor approved $570 million for the 2017–18 school year and $580 million for 2018–19.

    •   
