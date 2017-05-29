UNL Board to vote on raised tuition this week

Branched Oak officials say hundreds of people are at the lake this weekend. From campers to boaters and many more, those at Branched Oak took advantage of Memorial day weekend this Sunday. AAA estimates that nearly 39.3 million will travel this holiday weekend, and that includes trips to lakes and nearby destinations. Terri Huston a camper at the lake said, "It's just really nice to see the water and the green trees out here. And actually this weekend, the campers have all bee...More >>
Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Advocates for low-income Nebraska residents hope a new law will help keep poor people who committed minor offenses from wasting time in jail.
A law passed this month will require judges to consider a person's financial status before assigning fines or setting bail.
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Junior was arrested in Florida on felony drug charges. According to a police report, Morgan was arrested after a traffic stop May 6th. Morgan was in possession of 21.4 grams of cannabis. Another Husker, Antonio Reed, and a woman were in the vehicle but were not arrested. "Head Coach Mike Riley and the Athletic Department are aware of the recent incident ...More >>
Rachel is from Spirit Lake, IA. Unlike many people in broadcasting, Rachel didn’t grow up dreaming of being the next Diane Sawyer or David Muir. “It just happened and now I love it”, she says. .More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Gorgeous Memorial Day!More >>
