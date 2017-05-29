NE conservation officers to conduct special patrols

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Conservation officers, state troopers and sheriff's deputies will be out this summer in Nebraska's recreational areas in an effort to crack down on alcohol-related accidents.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says officers will be out in state parks and managed areas in Lancaster County from June through August.

The special patrols, mostly on weekends, will focus on Branched Oak, Pawnee, Bluestem, Wagon Train and Stagecoach state recreational areas and Wildwood Wildlife Management Area.

Visitors to those areas are reminded that alcohol consumption on park and wildlife areas is prohibited on all roadways, designated swimming areas and parking areas.

A $10,800 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is helping fund the special enforcement effort.