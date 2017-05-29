NE conservation officers to conduct special patrols

Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.More >>
Police say a man has died after being pulled from an apartment pool in northwest Omaha. Medics were sent to the Camelot Village Apartments around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Officials tell us there has been a serious accident near 190th and Old Cheney road.More >>
A fire official has estimated that a fire at Lincoln food plant has caused nearly $100,000 in damage.More >>
Fire crews are on the scene of a possible propane tank explosion near 70th and O.More >>
Branched Oak officials say hundreds of people are at the lake this weekend. From campers to boaters and many more, those at Branched Oak took advantage of Memorial day weekend this Sunday. AAA estimates that nearly 39.3 million will travel this holiday weekend, and that includes trips to lakes and nearby destinations. Terri Huston a camper at the lake said, "It's just really nice to see the water and the green trees out here. And actually this weekend, the campers have all bee...More >>
Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
Conservation officers, state troopers and sheriff's deputies will be out this summer in Nebraska's recreational areas in an effort to crack down on alcohol-related accidents.More >>
