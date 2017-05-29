Autopsy results show Nebraska man died of exposure - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Autopsy results show Nebraska man died of exposure

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) _ Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.

Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson says a pathologist concluded after toxicology test results were obtained that 45-year-old Billy LaDeaux died of his exposure to the elements. Wasson says nothing found by investigators suggests LaDeaux died as a result of a crime.

Two teenage boys found the body on April 29. LaDeaux was last seen by relatives on April 27, and Wasson says LaDeaux exchanged text messages with someone on April 28.

