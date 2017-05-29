Man died after being pulled from apartment pool

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Police say a man has died after being pulled from an apartment pool in northwest Omaha.

Medics were sent to the Camelot Village Apartments around 7 p.m. Sunday. They took over efforts to revive the man, who was soon taken to an Omaha hospital. Police said Monday morning that he died there.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jerry Adjiwandou.