Pavement work expected to hamper Blaine County traffic

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BREWSTER, Neb. (AP) _ Repair work on Nebraska Highway 7 is expected to hamper traffic in north-central Nebraska's Blaine County.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at a spot 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Brewster and extend 6 miles (10 kilometers) north.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says the work will include milling, asphalt overlay, bridge and guardrail repairs and rumble strips.

There will be a 10-foot width restriction at the Calamus River Bridge beginning Wednesday, and the restriction is expected to remain in place until June 9.

There also will be lane closures as the work continues. Traffic flow will be maintained by flaggers and a pilot car.

The project is planned for completion in late August.