UPDATE: 2 firefighters injured after propane tank explosion

UPDATE:

Two firefighters were injured after a propane tank explosion near 70th and O Streets.

Crews were sent to an apartment complex near the intersection on reports of a grill on fire.

While crews were putting out flames, a nearby propane tank exploded. Shrapnel was thrown and several windows were shattered due to the explosion.

One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews do not know the extent of the injuries at this time. No one else was injured.

There are no damage estimates at this time.

Fire crews are on the scene of a possible propane tank explosion near 70th and O.

The call came in just before 5:30 after reports of smoke scene near a propane tank close to an apartment complex.

Fire officials evacuated the apartment complex due to possible flames inside.

According to scanner reports, shrapnel was thrown and some windows were shattered.

Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene and will have updates when they become available.