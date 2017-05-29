UPDATE: Firefighter released from hospital following propane tank explosion

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

We now know how much damage was done to the apartment complex in east Lincoln and a potential cause.

Officials say, an explosion that rocked apartment buildings near 70th and O Streets, Monday evening, caused about $35,000 worth of damage.

And while the blast is still under investigation, fire officials say part of the problem could've been wiring in the propane tank.

Fire Inspector, Ken Hilger said, "Possibility of a crossthread, when somebody's tightening the regulator, the valve to that together that it could've...skipped a thread or so and started leaking."

Also, as we told you earlier today, the one firefighter that was taken to the hospital is now home. While his name is not being released, officials say he did suffer some hearing loss, which we don't know the severity of.

Inspector Hilger, said no citations will be issued, and that they were grilling by a garage, not the complex; so the 10-ft. city ordinance near living spaces didn't apply in this case.

UPDATE:

The firefighter taken to the hospital after the explosion has been released.

There are no damage estimates at this time.

UPDATE:

Shrapnel was thrown and windows broken, as an explosion rocked an east Lincoln apartment complex.

Resident, Jeff Larchick, said, "Thank god they didn't go any closer because when I was back there standing in the driveway the gas grill blew up, and there was like shrapnel going all over the place."

Firefighters were called to the area of 70th and O Streets, around 5:30 Monday evening for a grill on fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Leo Benes, says, "We took an approach to control the fire and flow of gas, at that time, we had a violent rupture of the tank."

When the propane tank exploded, two firefighters were injured, one of them was taken to the hospital.

"I was hoping nobody got hurt and from the sound of it, it looked like it would've made a lot of damage," added Larchick.

Residents had to be evacuated, officials say none of them were injured.

Emily Root, who lives at the complex, said, "I was shocked, like it just...I was at a loss of words. I was really glad my daughter wasn't at home."

Fire officials are still investigating, and the amount of damage is unknown at this time.

So far, no word on how serious the firefighters injuries were.

Officials tell Channel 8 that most residents will be able to return to their apartments tonight.

UPDATE:

Two firefighters were injured after a propane tank explosion near 70th and O Streets.

Crews were sent to an apartment complex near the intersection on reports of a grill on fire.

While crews were putting out flames, a nearby propane tank exploded. Shrapnel was thrown and several windows were shattered due to the explosion.

One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews do not know the extent of the injuries at this time. No one else was injured.

There are no damage estimates at this time.

Fire crews are on the scene of a possible propane tank explosion near 70th and O.

The call came in just before 5:30 after reports of smoke scene near a propane tank close to an apartment complex.

Fire officials evacuated the apartment complex due to possible flames inside.

According to scanner reports, shrapnel was thrown and some windows were shattered.

Channel 8 has a reporter on the scene and will have updates when they become available.