Summer fun at public pools and parks

Memorial Day is a special holiday, and it also means the pools are finally open.

Summer is here, and yes that means public pools will be packed with people looking to cool off.

It may have been a cooler than normal day for this time of year, but that didn't stop hundreds of swimmers from slipping their bathing suites on and heading to Woods Pool and Trago Park.

Dylan Kitchen, a lifeguard at Woods Pool, said, "It's good to remember, if you're going to come and swim the pool water is going to be a little colder. We just opened up this weekend. So, make sure you have a towel and some clothes to change into after, so you can stay warm."



"Woods is awesome, the towers are definitely a big draw. We get some older kids for that, it's just something that not any of the other pools offer," added Kitchen.

Ray Heidelberg, a swimmer says, "I like doing flips and stuff off of it...I mean if you get scared you won't do it."

Woods Pool officials say they had a couple hundred swimmers, and Trago Park was another big attraction for the young one's, with the park packed with visitors.

For many it was a chance to enjoy family and give thanks.

Kim Hill, who went to Trago Park, says, "I've actually got four of my granddaughters out here...Not too hot, in fact, they've even been a little chilly from time–to–time, but they're having a blast."

Pool officials say they had a little lower turnout than usual, but they were pleased with how many people did show up, given the lower than average temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Safety officials also urge swimmers to wear plenty of sunscreen, regardless of temperature and to always be cautious while in the water.

If you have any questions about pool hours or any other information about them, we've provided a link below:

http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/parksfacilities/pools/