UPDATE: ATV driver airlifted from accident

UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the accident at 190th & Old Cheney was between an SUV and an ATV.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday evening.

The driver of the ATV was airlifted by Star Care from the scene and his/her condition is said to be serious at this time.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

