UPDATE: ATV driver airlifted from accident identified

UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Josiah LaRue, 24, is in critical, but stable, condition after colliding with a Jeep Monday night.

It happened on 190th and Old Cheney around 5:54 p.m.

Officials say LaRue was driving an ATV south on 190th, the Jeep was traveling west on Old Cheney.

The driver of the Jeep, Tristen Schroeder, 21, was not injured.

Deputies say the driver of the jeep had the right of way.

UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the accident at 190th & Old Cheney was between an Jeep and an ATV.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday evening.

The driver of the ATV was airlifted by Star Care from the scene and his/her condition is said to be serious at this time.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Officials tell us there has been a serious accident near 190th and Old Cheney road, involving a car and possibly an ATV.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Star Care was called to the scene.

We have a reporter there and will bring you updates as soon as they are available.