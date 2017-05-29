Veterans Memorial Garden annual event

In Lincoln, a special event was held at the Veterans Memorial Garden Monday evening.



663 names were read of local veterans, who have passed away within the last year. Now, this could be of natural causes or in the line of duty.

Event goers said this was a great way to honor those who have served our country.

"Why do I commemorate and observe Memorial Day? First to remember history, to learn the lessons our dead can teach, so that someday there really will be a last war," says Roy Christensen, City Council member.

About 300 people were at the event. This has been an annual program for about the last 20 years.