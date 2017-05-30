Annual Empty Bowls event raises thousands for Food Bank of Lincoln

UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Josiah LaRue, 24, is in critical, but stable, condition after colliding with a Jeep Monday night.More >>
Final autopsy results show a Scottsbluff man whose body was found in a ditch died of hypothermia.More >>
The firefighter taken to the hospital after the explosion has been released.More >>
A fire official has estimated that a fire at Lincoln food plant has caused nearly $100,000 in damage.More >>
Police say a man has died after being pulled from an apartment pool in northwest Omaha. Medics were sent to the Camelot Village Apartments around 7 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Highway 77 is shut down near Saltillo Road due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
Saltillo Road is shut down near Highway 77 due to an overturned fuel tanker leaking gasoline.More >>
Conservation officers, state troopers and sheriff's deputies will be out this summer in Nebraska's recreational areas in an effort to crack down on alcohol-related accidents.More >>
