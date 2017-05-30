Annual Empty Bowls event raises thousands for Food Bank of Lincoln

"So I make a striped ball of clay and put it together on the potter's wheel," Kathleen Grossman shows off a blue and white, hand-made bowl.

She and her students brought 1,100 unique bowls to the Food Bank of Lincoln's annual Empty Bowls event Tuesday. She's been partnering with them for 15 years now, giving away a bowl to every person who attends the fundraiser.

"We try to make every one a separate piece of art," Grossman said.

She says she can't donate funds like some of the big businesses that give every year, but her art is something she can offer.

"It's really wonderful," she says. "It fulfills me in a way nothing else possibly could."

The event is one of the food bank's main fundraiser. They say over the 15 years they've been partnering with Kathleen's pottery shop they've raised enough to fund 2.6 million meals. That goes to help the over 240,000 people struggling with hunger in Nebraska.

"We think of ourselves as very affluent," Scott Young with the food bank says. "In general we are, but there's a 10-14 percent of the population that's really struggling."

There were around 1,000 in attendance, and 15 restaurants from the community donated food. Celebrity servers, including our own Megan Conway and Gwen Baumgardner, ladled it up for the masses. The food bank expects to raise more than $100,000 this year.