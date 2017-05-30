Bird watching with Governor Pete Ricketts

Governor Pete Ricketts met with a group of 5-year-olds from Trinity Child Care Tuesday in honor of Nebraska Bird Month. The group read a book about birds, then went on a bird-watching walk to look for grackles, morning doves, robins, and more.

"Birds are in every ecosystem so no matter if you're in the heart in the city," said Lindsay Rogers with NE Game & Parks, "or if you happen to be out on a farm or a ranch, if you're driving through the countryside, you're going to see birds, and that's a great way to connect students with wildlife."

Nebraska has over 450 different species of birds. Game and Parks will have bird-related events all month; for more information click here.