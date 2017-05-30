BREAKING: Jenkins sentenced to death

Convicted killer, 30-year-old Nikko Jenkins was sentenced to death today by a three-judge panel.

Jenkins killed four people, all in a 10-day span in August of 2013, after serving 10 1/2 years in prison for two carjackings and two assaults.

Witnesses in the courtroom say there was no reaction from Jenkins in the courtroom, but he does appear to be listening to the judge.

One of the judges says aggravating factors "justify" the death penalty.

Jenkins' other option was life in prison, the main argument against the death penalty was Jenkins' mental condition.