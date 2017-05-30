BREAKING: LPD reports shooting near 26th and J Streets

The victim is in stable condition at this time

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

The victim is a 19-year-old man, and police are still investigating why this happened.

Lincoln Police say three suspects are on the loose after a shooting, it happened just before 5 p.m. near 26th and J Streets.

"We heard, I heard, we all heard, like four, three or four gunshots and then, I was like sounds like someone's shooting. And we didn't know it, was actually that, until we saw three guys storm out with glass right behind them," said a witness.

The victims was shot twice in the lower torso. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say they saw three men run from a duplex, the victim falling down the stairs behind them, as they hustled into a four-door white car.

A neighbor sprang into action and administered medical aid to the man, until officers arrived.

One witness said, "His neighbor was a nurse and she, like came out and helped. She told us to get the water and the was cloth."

When police did get there, the victim was breathing and alert.

Shortly after the incident, Lincoln Police taped off the area and began canvassing for clues.

Capt. Farber of the Lincoln Police Dept. said, "We got reports that there were upwards of two to three individuals, described as dark skinned or African American males, that were seen running from the building."

Nearly an hour after the shooting, LPD said, it was safe for those in the area to go about their normal routine.

Police urge anybody with information to call them at their non-emergency number: 402-441-6000.

According to the scanner, there is one victim with gunshot wounds to the back.

