NU facing tuition hikes

Nebraska University tuition could be going up in an effort to close a $49 million gap.

Some of it came down to what lawmakers made in budget cuts this past session, the rest is because of rising university fees.

To fill the gap, President Bounds is proposing a 5.4% tuition increase in the 2017–2018 school year. That factors out to $10–12 per credit hour.

A student taking 15 credits could see a tuition increase of $150 to $200 per semester.

The university plans to raise rates another 3.2% the following year.

"It will absolutely impact our services,” Hank Bounds, NU President, said. “It will impact students; we will have slower hiring practices.”

Governor Ricketts says businesses and organizations are making cuts across the state.

With tuition already lower than some neighboring universities, he says these cuts are manageable.

"We are on the lower end of the scale as far as tuition,” Governor Pete Ricketts, said. “I think if we can manage this and continue to deliver a great value we will continue to attract students to our state."

Bounds says keeping the tuition increase under double digits should allow a projected 1% enrollment growth next year.

He says tuition will cover about 19 million; the remaining 30 million will come in non–academic cuts. That includes more and 100 non–faculty jobs.

"We want to be certain that we protect academic integrity,” Bounds, said. “We have done everything possible to stay away from academic programs."

The Board of Regents will meet on Thursday to approve or deny the tuition hike and cuts.