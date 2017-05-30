Motorcycle accident north of Lincoln

Emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Star Care was flown in to the scene at Highway 79 near West Agnew Road.

We're told a 59-year-old man crashed his 2016 Harley.

CPR was being performed on the scene by a bystander.

All traffic in the area was shut down for awhile.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown as this point.

We'll keep you updated as more details become available.