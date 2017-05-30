Motorcycle accident north of Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Motorcycle accident north of Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Emergency crews were called to a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Star Care was flown in to the scene at Highway 79 near West Agnew Road.

We're told a 59-year-old man crashed his 2016 Harley. 

CPR was being performed on the scene by a bystander.

All traffic in the area was shut down for awhile.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown as this point.

We'll keep you updated as more details become available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.