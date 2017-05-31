Man arrested after using a gun to make threats - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after using a gun to make threats

Lincoln Police arrested one man after he threatened two people with a gun.

It happened in a garage near 51st and South Street at around 3 a.m.

Police say two men were inside a garage when James Schuerman,30, walked in and demanded money owed to him.

Police say Schuerman then grabbed a gun from inside the garage and threatened the men with it.

After some time he left without any money.

Police found him at his home and arrested him.

