Man recovering from stab wound

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed another man Tuesday night.
It happened near 58th and Logan.
Police say the victim was walking in the area when a man approached him and started confronting him.
Both threw a few punches, then the suspect stabbed the victim in the side.
Police believe he was stabbed with a knife.
Police say he is expected to recover.
