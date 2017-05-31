Man recovering from stab wound - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed another man Tuesday night.

It happened near 58th and Logan.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when a man approached him and started confronting him.

Both threw a few punches, then the suspect stabbed the victim in the side.

Police believe he was stabbed with a knife.

Police say he is expected to recover.

