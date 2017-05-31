Mayor, local officials announce South Beltway funding plan

Mayor Chris Beutler and officials from the City, County and the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) announced a funding plan that will allow construction of the South Beltway project to begin in 2020.

The beltway is designed to relieve traffic congestion and improve safety, mobility and efficiency in Lincoln by connecting Highway 77, south of Saltillo Road, to Highway 2, near S. 120th Street and Rokeby Road.

The City’s $50 million matched contribution will not increase taxes or delay other important roads projects, Beutler said. The funding comes from a combination of sources:

$18.6 million previously paid by the City to the State

$11.4 million from the City’s Capital Improvement Program

$13 million previously committed by the RTSD for rail crossings

$7 million from the RTSD

The City and State are negotiating an agreement that will reduce the City’s 20 percent matched contribution to the project by $10 million, Beutler said. The adjustment would be made possible because City payments made over the next 16 months allow the State to immediately move forward on important highway needs, allowing it to avoid inflated construction costs.