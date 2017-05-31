Nebraska authorities await return of suspect from Denver

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska authorities are awaiting the return of an Omaha homicide suspect from Colorado.

Authorities say 31-year-old Antoine Johnson was taken into custody Monday in Denver. An Omaha police spokesman, Officer Michael Pecha, said Wednesday that Johnson's not expected to be back in Omaha until next week, following extradition procedures.

Johnson is charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder and a weapons count. He's suspected of shooting 29-year-old Trent Stutheit on April 16 in an apartment complex parking lot.