NU Football: Game Times Set for Five Nebraska Matchups

Kickoff Times Set for Five Nebraska Games

Nebraska has learned the start times for five of its 2017 football games as part of announcements on Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference and its television partners, as well as the Pac-12 Conference.

The game times announced Wednesday include four of Nebraska’s first five games of the season, as well as its Friday, Nov. 24 regular-season finale with Iowa.

The kickoff times include Nebraska’s home games against Northern Illinois, Rutgers and Iowa. The Sept. 16 matchup with Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium will kick at 11 a.m. CT and be telecast on FS1. The following week, Nebraska will play host to Rutgers on Homecoming in Lincoln, with the Huskers and Scarlet Knights to kick off at either 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT, with the network to be announced at a later date.

Nebraska’s matchup with Big Ten West Division rival Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving will start at 3 p.m. CT, with FS1 providing the national television coverage.

Game times for Nebraska’s first two road games were also announced on Wednesday. The Huskers’ Sept. 9 matchup at Oregon will kick at 3:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. PT), with the game televised nationally on FOX. The kickoff time for NU’s Friday, Sept. 29 game at Illinois has also been set. The contest from Illinois’ Memorial Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on FS1.

The new media rights agreements between the Big Ten and its television partners will allow for more national exposure for more teams on big national platforms. There will also be more games played in prime time as part of the new agreements, but in no case may a network select a game for prime time less than 12 days prior to it being played. In past years, the entire Big Ten prime time schedule was released in April, while the new agreement allows for games starting in Week 4 to be announced 12 days prior to game day.

Nebraska will likely also learn the kickoff time and television information for its Sept. 2 season opener against Arkansas State at Memorial Stadium in the near future.

Nebraska 2017 Game Times/TV Information

Sept. 9 at Oregon 3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT FOX

Sept. 16 Northern Illinois 11 a.m. CT FS1

Sept. 23 Rutgers (HC) 2:30 or 3 p.m. CT TBA

Sept. 29 at Illinois 7 p.m. CT FS1

Nov. 24 Iowa 3 p.m. CT FS1