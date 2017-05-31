Man pleads not guilty to theft from youth basketball program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Seward man accused of stealing from a youth basketball program has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-37-year-old Levi East entered a written plea last week to felony theft. Online court records don't show that a trial has been scheduled.

Lincoln police say in court records that East used credit and debit cards from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars program for nearly $96,000 in unauthorized personal purchases. He was working at the time for Lesoing's Inc. as an office manager and as assistant director of the youth program.

Police say East was trying to pay back the money but owed around $30,000 a year ago when he turned himself in.