George Karl to Headline Charity Coaches Clinic

NBA Coach Karl to Headline Charity Coaches’ Clinic

Crete, Neb. – George Karl, former head coach of the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, will speak at the Steve Vertin Memorial MRC Coaches Clinic at Lincoln Pius X High School June 2.

Karl will be joined by Gene Steinmeyer, former Doane College and Northwest Missouri State University women’s basketball coach, and Russ Ninemire, long-time coach of the Sandy Creek girls’ basketball team.

The trio of coaches are presenting at Pius X High School, 6000 A Street, Lincoln, on June 2 from 1 – 5 p.m. Their message will In addition to specific basketball strategy that will benefit coaches at all levels, these speakers will cover leadership, team-building and development topics appropriate for business leaders, educators, and parents. The cost is $75 ($60 if registering 2 or more people from same school or business), please pay at the door. Doors will open at 12:30 for check-in and payment. Please note that 100% of fees will go to MRC. To register, email jl.vertin@doane.edu with subject line MRC Coaches Clinic.

The clinic, which pays tribute to the late Steve Vertin who dedicated 45 seasons to coaching basketball in Nebraska & Missouri high schools, benefits the Jason and Betty Vertin family. Three of the Vertin’s sons, Max (11), Rowen (8) and Charlie (6), all suffer from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Money generated will help pay for the chair lift being installed in their home to allow the boys to go between levels more easily and other medical expenses.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to PPMD towards research for a cure for this disease.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately 1 in every 3,500 male births. This condition results in progressive muscle weakness and leads to serious medical problems, particularly issues related to the heart and lungs. Young men with Duchenne typically live into their late twenties.