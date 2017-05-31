Special Enforcement for Lancaster Recreation Areas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Special Enforcement for Lancaster Recreation Areas

MAY 31, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop- Lincoln, in conjunction with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct special enforcement efforts from June through August, focusing on recreational areas in Lancaster County.

One goal is to reduce the potential for alcohol related crashes around recreational areas including Branched Oak State Recreational Area, Blue Stem Recreational Area, Conestoga Lake, Pawnee Lake, Stagecoach Lake, and Wagon Train Recreational Area.

“Our recreational areas are busy places during the summer months and the increase in traffic can lead to congestion and crashes,” said Captain Lance Rogers, Commander Headquarters Troop- Lincoln. “By increasing our visibility we hope to help create a safe environment for visitors through voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws.”

The enforcement will focus primarily on weekends from June 1 through August 17, with troopers conducting high visibility patrols and vehicle checks.

A grant for $4,675 from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS) will help fund the special enforcement.

