Lincoln open carry laws prompts discussion

Some recent incidents around Lincoln have drawn some attention to its open carry gun laws.

On May 21st, Seven officers responded to the Lincoln Children's Zoo because of reports of a man with a firearm.

Police later learned it was just the holster.

If you have a permit to carry, you can walk around with your firearm in public in the city.

LPD said there are some gray areas with the law when comes to second amendment rights and public safety.

"It’s some what difficult what trying to maintain that balance. Then, we're asking our officers on the streets and our dispatchers to make an interpretation should we dispatch,” Lincoln Police Department Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

A 17–year–old boy was arrested after carrying this pellet gun and pointing at the daVinci's located at 11th and G streets last week.

It is illegal for you to openly carry a toy gun in Lincoln.

Law enforcement said it hard for them to distinguish what's real and fake.

Gun possession laws also vary depending where you live in Nebraska.

For example, open carry is prohibited in Omaha.

Some said this creates confusion.

The Nebraska Firearms Owners association said uniformity according to state statute would help.

"The more complicated the law is follow. The harder it is to enforce and we want the job enforcers to be easier just like we want the life of these people living under these laws to be less complicated,” Nebraska Firearms Owners Association Lobbyist Dick Clark said.

City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick doesn't see Lincoln’s open carry gun laws changing soon.

He said it's not big enough of a problem yet.

"When you look at the climate I would say, what we should look at, at least in my opinion, not the national climate, but the local climate. I think you should have gun laws that fit your local conditions,” City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said.