Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of 6th DUI

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sixth drunken driving offense after police say he was found passed out near a riding lawn mower on a Lincoln street.

A 911 call Thursday night reported an intoxicated man lying near a lawn mower in the intersection at 10th and Peach streets.

Police say they found Ryan O'Toole asleep in that spot and say he smelled strongly of alcohol. Police say O'Toole was arrested on suspicion of DUI. If convicted, officials say, it would be his sixth.

A publicly listed phone number for O'Toole could not be found Wednesday.