Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of 6th DUI

Mayor Chris Beutler and officials from the City, County and the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) announced a funding plan that will allow construction of the South Beltway project to begin in 2020.More >>
Star Care was flown in to the scene at Highway 79 near West Agnew Road.More >>
Police are canvassing the area.More >>
Convicted killer, 30-year-old Nikko Jenkins was sentenced to death today by a three-judge panel.More >>
A Seward man accused of stealing from a youth basketball program has pleaded not guilty.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop- Lincoln, in conjunction with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct special enforcement efforts from June through August, focusing on recreational areas in Lancaster County.More >>
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sixth drunken driving offense after police say he was found passed out near a riding lawn mower on a Lincoln street.More >>
UPDATE: The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Josiah LaRue, 24, is in critical, but stable, condition after colliding with a Jeep Monday night.More >>
Horse riders in Lincoln are worried that the city is trying to drive them out of a park because of new attention to cross country runners.More >>
