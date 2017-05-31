Father of Omaha toddler shot in face appears in court

Marquell Buie, 22, is behind bars after being charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury.

According to investigators, Buie was at home with a friend smoking marijuana in April when the friend's toddler got a hold of Buie's gun and shot his 17-month old daughter Ma'Laya in the face.

Buie also appeared in front of a judge today over a robbery charge after he assaulted a woman and took her phone over the weekend.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each charge.