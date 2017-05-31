Father of Omaha toddler shot in face appears in court - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Father of Omaha toddler shot in face appears in court

Father of Omaha toddler shot in face appears in court

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Marquell Buie, 22, is behind bars after being charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury. 

According to investigators, Buie was at home with a friend smoking marijuana in April when the friend's toddler got a hold of Buie's gun and shot his 17-month old daughter Ma'Laya in the face. 

Buie also appeared in front of a judge today over a robbery charge after he assaulted a woman and took her phone over the weekend. 

Bond was set at $25,000 for each charge. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.