Excellence in Education: Gronewold's college decision

School is out for the summer, and many high school graduates are preparing for their next step.
 
We met up with one student, who had a difficult decision when it came to choosing a college.
 
Alex Gronewold recently graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School.
His college decision was difficult because in addition to being valedictorian, he also had a perfect ACT score and was a national merit finalist.
He received acceptance into several schools, and decided to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall.

"Part of the reason that I chose that was because of the scholarships they gave me and I also really liked the campus. When I visited there, it just felt right," says Gronewold.

Austin was one of just 5 Lincoln seniors to receive a perfect ACT score. He was also one of the honorees at our Best of the Class event.

We wish you all the luck in the future, Austin!
