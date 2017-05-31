City rec centers offer affordable summer fun for kids

With school out for the summer, kids are on the hunt for ways to keep busy.

There are several community centers around Lincoln that can break you out of boredom, without breaking the bank.

The Belmont Recreation Center is one example.

The center offers a day camp, which includes all the games kids could want plus breakfast, lunch, a snack and a weekly field trip.

The camp costs $130 a week, but scholarships and other financial aid are available and anyone can apply.

Aside from the camp, the center offers completely free drop-in hours during the week. Where kids can use the basketball courts, gym and computers.

If the Belmont location isn't close to you, you can find an entire list of the city's rec centers and more information at http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/parksfacilities/reccenters/index.htm.