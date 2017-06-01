Survey shows slight decline in Midwest economic conditions

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest a slight decline in the economic conditions for nine Midwest and Plains states.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Thursday says the overall regional economic index dropped to 55.5 in May from 61.4 in April.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the index figures over the past six months point to healthy growth for regional manufacturing and nonmanufacturing through the third quarter of this year.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.