Survey shows slight decline in Midwest economic conditions

Alycea Willits, 9, has been located.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Truhlicka for second offense DUI resulting in serious bodily injury and other driving violations early Thursday morning. They said he rammed a 56-year-old man's vehicle multiple times near 27th and Holdrege eventually making him hit a light pole. The victim's 29-year-old female passenger got compound fracture to her lower right leg.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Mohamad Alturki and 24-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez for delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and other drug offenses. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 16th and Van Dorn on reports of gunshots Wednesday night before 10:30 p.m. They were led to a nearby apartment complex and found the two men.More >>
We met up with one student, who had a difficult decision when it came to choosing a college.More >>
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a sixth drunken driving offense after police say he was found passed out near a riding lawn mower on a Lincoln street.More >>
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop- Lincoln, in conjunction with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct special enforcement efforts from June through August, focusing on recreational areas in Lancaster County.More >>
When tragedy strikes, often times it's not the first responders who are the first ones on scene.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler and officials from the City, County and the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) announced a funding plan that will allow construction of the South Beltway project to begin in 2020.More >>
Omaha police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a woman whose body was found about a mile north of downtown.More >>
Slightly warmer today, more humid and breezy with a few isolated t-showers possible...More >>
