Body of homicide victim found north of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Omaha police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of a woman whose body was found about a mile north of downtown.

Police say officers were sent to the area about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to check reports of screaming and of people drinking outdoors near a homeless encampment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is believed to have been living in the encampment. Police have not released her name.

The suspect has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.

